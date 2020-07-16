“She’s Gonna Match Mommy:” Cardi B Defends Offset Gifting 2-Year-Old Kulture With A Birkin Bag

To celebrate his daughter Kulture’s second birthday, Migos rapper Offset took gifted his baby girl with an adorable pink Birkin bag. He then uploaded footage of the unboxing to his Instagram page. And well, we don’t have to tell that the lavish gesture ruffled a few feathers. While most comments pointed out how adorable baby Kulture looked on her special day and how sweet it was to see how excited Offset was to present his daughter with her gift, you know there were more than a few critics who found the gift to be inappropriate for a child.

Now we won’t front, Offset appeared to be way more excited about the purse than Kulture. At the same time, it’s not really anyone’s place to tell a parent which items are too pricy for their kids.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCr7_g-Byr6/

In a response video, Cardi took to Instagram to offer some context for their decision to gift Kulture with the pricey handbag.

“I hate when people, like, when a celebrity buy their kids jewelry and, like you know, designer s–t, people be like, ‘Kids don’t care about that. They only care about toys and candy,'” the “Money” rapper said. “Yeah, kids only care about toys and candy but the thing is the kids also go outside. You know what I’m saying? Kids go to restaurants; kids go to fancy places; celebrity kids, they go do red carpets. And if I’m fly and daddy’s fly, then so is the kid.”

She went on:

“Because if I was looking like a bad b-tch, expensive b-tch, and I have my kid looking like a bum bum, then y’all would be talking s–t,” she added. “So I’m not mad that daddy bought baby a Birkin. She’s gonna match mommy.”

It’s always interesting to see how people get so worked up about how the next person chooses to spend their money. Most recently, a new dad went viral for gifting his partner with several designer bags as push gifts. It’s okay to let people enjoy things.