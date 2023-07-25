MadameNoire Featured Video

Cardi B will pay any expense to give her children the best — even if that includes an over $20,000 playground.

The “Money” rapper opened up about the costly and extravagant gift to her children in a recent interview with the New York Times.

“I just bought this playground set for my kids, and it’s huge. It looks insane,” said the mother of two, who shares daughter Kulture, 5, and son Wave, 22 months, with rapper Offset. “And I spent in the 20 thousand for it. Of course, it’s not my biggest purchase ever, but this is what I work hard for, for my kids.”

“Overly spending on your kids doesn’t mean that you’re a great parent, but it makes you feel good. It makes you feel like that you’re living your childhood dream,” the Grammy-winning femcee noted.

Cardi highlighted that being able to afford the playground was one of “the little things” that have changed thanks to her increased fame, money and success.

The mother of two brought up the playground after she discussed how much it meant to her to have purchased multiple residences. She mentioned a home she got for her mom and the one she and Offset have in New Jersey.

Cardi posted footage on Twitter of her kid’s $ 20,000-plus outdoor play area in late June. The playground includes two slides, three swings, a ball pit and a tube to crawl underneath an above walkway.

In October 2022, Offset shed similar insight on why he and Cardi go all out for their kids.

“We want to have a good time and bring our family together,” said the father of five, who married Cardi in 2017. “We travel a lot, and we be gone a lot. So we bring our family together — make it a big celebration for the kids.”

“I bet if my mama had the chance, she would have went all out and did what she wanted to do for me,” the rapper continued. “So I’m just lending it to my kids. Just letting them see they can have another life, too, you know? We work hard to do that.”

When he spoke about Wave’s grand first birthday party, Offset emphasized that he and Cardi wanted to give their kids an amazing life. He said, “Even though he’s only one, you know, at the end of the day, [when] we went through life, we didn’t have those opportunities.”

