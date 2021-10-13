MadameNoire Featured Video

Although Cardi B and Offset are known for doing it big when it comes to birthdays gifts, Offset took things to the next level with his gift to Cardi for her birthday.

In celebration of the “Up” rapper turning 29, Offset announced at Cardi’s dancehall-inspired birthday bash on Oct. 11, that he’d secretly purchased her a six-bedroom, seven-and-a-half bathroom mansion in the Dominican Republic.

As shared in a video, the home is surrounded by some of the “extensive and lush” natural beauty D.R. offers on an “exclusive and virgin” area of land. In addition to the grand main home, the property also includes “one separate studio” and more than one pool.

In a video captured from the party, Offset told Cardi that night, “I bought you a house in DR. Yessir that’s how we comin. Pool in the roof.”

While expressing her joy and thankfulness over the gift with her followers on Instagram, Cardi — who is of Dominican descent — explained the true meaning behind her husband’s present and why it was impactful.

According to the “WAP” rapper, she’d been telling Offset that she wanted “to invest in short term home rental properties in the DR and other Caribbean countries” for a “hot minute,” but felt her husband hadn’t agreed with the move being a good investment for their household “and would rather put money into other investments.”

“Well, I was wrong,” Cardi wrote underneath the video while sharing the mansion’s specs. “I just can’t believe this! This was sooo amazing to me. For one, I’m so happy that you were actually really listening to me and not just smiling and nodding your head so I could stop talkin to you about it 😂. Two, you don’t think my investment ideas are wack 😩 , and three, I love that you asked my dad to work with you on this. You and my dad (and [our newborn baby]🤱🏽) are the most important men in my life and it makes me so happy that you guys are close and have your own bond and relationship.”

“I ♥️♥️ you so much and I can’t wait for this hangover to go away so I can show you my full appreciation 😈😈,” Cardi told her husband at the end of the post.

Also on Instagram, Offset further expressed his love for Cardi on her birthday and their two children by posting:

“Happy birthday Mrs. Cephus I love you so much, I value you so much u giving me 2 great life’s great energy you have my back when anybody goes against me since the day I met you I loved you!! Great mother hard-working hustler you never settle you’re funny and encouraging Thank God for you 🙏🏾.”

Cardi and Offset got married back in 2017. Since then, even though the couple has faced struggles and were separated at one point, As of late, the two have been able to keep the love they have for each other strong. Cheers to them.

