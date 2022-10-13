MadameNoire Featured Video

If there’s one thing Cardi’s going to do besides top the charts — it’s throwing an over-the-top party.

The “Money” rapper celebrated her 30th birthday on Oct. 11 with a burlesque-themed bash at Poppy nightclub in Los Angeles.

Cardi wore a plunging, fire-red jeweled corset with a feathered headpiece, garter and matching strappy heels.

The back of her outfit included a long flowing feathered trained, and Vogue described the look as “an ode to Caribbean Carnival style.”

The performer arrived at her soiree hand in hand with her husband Offset, who matched her fly with an all-white suit, red sunglasses and a tie.

More on Cardi’s 30th Birthday Bash

GloRilla, Chlöe and Halle Bailey, DDG, Ice Spice, and Cardi’s sister Hennessy Carolina were all in attendance.

Cardi was also recorded dancing to Ice Spice’s single “Much (Feelin You)” and drinking straight Hennessy.

Footage from the night also shows Offset gifting his wife a Birkin and Richard Millie watch.

Cardi explained her birthday party theme on Twitter on Oct. 5.

“The theme is going to be burlesque. I wanna see sexiness — it’s gonna be a very sexy show. It’s gonna be amazing. It’s gonna be extravagant,” she told her followers in a video.

“A b–ch is only turning motherf–king 30 once — not twice b–ch,” she added with a laugh. “And everyone’s going to be there.”

Born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, the Bronx native had an equally big birthday celebration last year.

The dancehall-themed event at LA’s River Studios was attended by Teyana Taylor, Megan Thee Stallion, Ella Mai, Shensea, Taraji P. Henson, Tiffany Haddish, Larsa Pippen, Winnie Harlow, Karreuche Tran, Lizzo and Spice.

In honor of her 29th birthday, Offset surprised Cardi with a mansion in her homeland, the Dominican Republic.

RELATED CONTENT: “Cardi B And Offset Throw Birthday Bashment For Baby Wave Set”