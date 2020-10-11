Partygoers Yell ‘Take Him Back’ As Offset Gifts Cardi B $350,000 Rolls Royce At Birthday Party

Cardi B filed for divorce from her husband Offset in September but the Migos rapper isn’t giving up easy. He already commented on a post from The Shade Room saying he misses his “Mrs. WAP,” and now for her birthday he gifted her with a Rolls Royce.

In a series of Instagram post, Cardi and her guests can be seen making a fuss over the Rolls Royce Cullinan SUV, which features a car seat in the back for their two-year-old daughter, Kulture, with her name embroidered on the seat. The luxury whip is worth a cool $330,000. In the background it sounds like a full blown marching band is there playing her latest single “W.A.P.” As she is overcome with surprise, she planted a kiss on her soon to be ex-husband. The partygoers in the back also gave their two cents and screamed out “Black love!” and chanted “Take him back!”

The “Press” rapper also posted a Birthday billboard on a Georgia street that read “Happy Birthday Mommy Love, Kulture.” Cardi captioned a photo of the billboard with “Thank you sir. I love it.” Fans have assumed that Offset was the one behind the kind gesture.

Despite them not being on speaking terms, Cardi recently came to his defense when fans thought they had the right to disrespect him because their marriage is rocky. On in a now-deleted tweet she wrote:

“I don’t give a f–l if you don’t like him. I don’t talk to him but you’re not going to disrespect my [child’s father]. I will slap the s–t out of you [courtesy] of Kulture…If he die, go broke, [you’re] not the one that’s going to raise my kid & you not the 1 who pays for her s–t.”

This isn’t the first time they broke up and Offset did everything he could to get his woman back. In December 2018, he crashed her performance at the Rolling Loud festival by going on stage with a flower arrangement that read “TAKE ME BACK CARDI.” Cardi was less than pleased. He took his flowers and left and Cardi continued on with her performance.

We’ll see if his grand gestures this time will help him and Cardi work things out once again.