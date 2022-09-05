MadameNoire Featured Video

Lil’ Baby Wave Set turned one-year-old this Labor Day weekend. Both his parents showered him with love and praise on social media with a healthy share of throwback photos and videos. Cardi B doted on baby Set in her Instagram Story while Daddy Set shared a heartfelt caption on his IG page.

“MY BIG WAVE IS 1 YEARS OLD TODAY I LOVE YOU BIG MAN ‼️” Offset wrote.

Chance The Rapper dropped a “HBD MY BOY.”

DJ Khaled commented: “GOD DID !”

The post garnered 763,461 Likes and over 6,000 birthday shout outs at press time.

Only recently has the public been able to see Young Set, as he was kept out of the limelight from the time of birth, but folks have been gushing over the toddler since Cardi B shared first images months ago in Essence magazine.

The “Wap” rapper and Offset’s baby boy was born on Sept. 4. His birthday extravaganza was “Up,” according to his mother’s Instagram Story, and it appears Baby Wave was celebrated like hip hop royalty. He rolled into his party in a blinged out baby Mercedes G-Wagon with his painted on the hood. He was greeted by party goers, older siblings, his auntie Hennessy Carolina and his big sister Kulture, who is no stranger to over the top birthday experiences and luxury gifts.

Cocktails were flowing. Roast pork made an appearance, as well as a luxe seafood spread dripping with jumbo crab legs. Young party people enjoyed designing their own denim jackets with embroidered letters, among other kiddy pleasantries. Happy Birthday Baby Wave. We can’t wait to see how you ball out for birthday number two.

