Proud mama Cardi B celebrated her daughter Kulture’s fifth birthday.

The rapper shared a celebratory post July 10 that was the cutest shoutout to her baby girl. The mother of two — who shares both children with her husband Offset — celebrated Kulture Kari Cephus as the princess she was.

It’s unclear what the theme of the 5-year-old’s birthday bash was, but her outfit gave Barbie ballerina realness. Cardi posted photos of the 5-year-old in an all-pink tutu outfit. In one of the snapshots, a Barbie pink-colored Hermes Birkin was richly perched on top of a matching colored piano while Kulture sat in front of the keys.

One clip showed the birthday girl as she walked into her colorfully decorated party and held her new Birkin. Cardi, Offset and the couple’s youngest — 22-month-old Wave Set — were behind the little girl cheerfully.

Kulture smiled from ear to ear when she hugged a costumed character dressed as Poppy from DreamWorks Animations’ Trolls.

In another clip, the little one jumped up and down with joy when her loved ones sang happy birthday to her at home. Cardi’s voice led the song while Offset stood in front of Kulture and held a single serving of cake with a candle in the middle, which the birthday girl blew out.

In the post’s caption, Cardi said she couldn’t believe how much her “pretty princess” has grown up.

The rapper also noted that her post reflected a “light lil turn up till the weekend.”

Cardi and Offset have been known to go all out for special celebrations, including their children’s birthdays.

Cardi’s Instagram story revealed that the couple’s family of four celebrated Kulture’s birthday further with a fun-filled visit to the American Dream indoor theme park in New Jersey. The space includes rides based on Dora, SpongeBob SquarePants and more.

In a private room above the theme park, Kulture’s name was spelled in bright lights on a table with her birthday cake and cupcakes. Pink and purple balloons and big regal chairs surrounded the spread. A DJ kept the vibes going with bangers from Ice Spice, Lil Uzi Vert and FendiDa Rappa’s new remix of “Point Me 2” featuring Cardi.

Happy Birthday baby girl Kulture — we wish you many more blessings and Birkins!

