Chlöe Bailey recently shed light on her love life by opening up about the biggest lesson she’s learned in dating.

As one half of the pop duo Chlöe x Halle and an increasingly established solo artist, fans often speculate who the 24-year-old star may be romantically linked to.

That said, Bailey highlighted in an interview with E! News that she’s realized her ongoing self-love journey is just as important as any romantic suitors will ever be.

“I think something that I’m learning is that self-love is the greatest form of love that you will ever receive,” she told the outlet. “Any man who is lucky enough to come into my life will have to compete with that.”

Chloe Bailey On Dating And Self-Love

Bailey has most recently been romantically linked to rapper Gunna.

Despite their PDA moments and Bailey admitting she wrote her latest single “For The Night” about the rapper, neither one of the musicians ever explicitly confirmed their romance.

“But I’m single,” Bailey told her fans in October. “I’m single, guys. Sorry to bust bubbles — but when I wrote that song months ago, I wrote it about him.”

Moreover, in January, Bailey said, “my love life is music,” and that she and Gunna were just “good friends.”

The pop star is no stranger to having all eyes on her — and has even been subjected to online bullying over the often sexy pictures she posts online.

As a guest star on Taraji P. Henson’s Peace Of Mind web series in December 2021, Bailey discussed trying to appreciate her body while being under public scrutiny.

“Yes, the life is put up on a pedestal,” she said of those with fame. “And people can see and scope and analyze and do all of that.”

“But that doesn’t negate the fact that we are human beings,” she emphasized. “We are not robots. We are not mannequins. And I’m sure all the people saying things wouldn’t want those things being said about them, whether it’s online or to their face. So I think that’s just one thing we always have to remember.”

