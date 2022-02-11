MadameNoire Featured Video

After denying they are an item, Chloe Bailey and Gunna were spotted holding hands and looking real couple-ish while shopping in downtown Los Angeles. In a clip captured by The Shade Room, they are seen being very lovey dovey at an undisclosed location. It looked as if they were shooting a music video.

They have been seen together enough times for fans to not believe their claims that they are not together. During an appearance on The Breakfast Club, he said it “wouldn’t be very P of her, to take my time and waste it” when asked what if Bailey decided to move on to the next while he decides whether he wants to settle down.

“I for sure would keep it P if she moved on, but I wouldn’t like that, no,” Gunna added.

“I’m growing into being ready,” Gunna said about being a one-woman-man. “Because I understand having a girlfriend and having a wife, you gotta have stability when it’s time, so I think I’m getting here.”

They also collaborated for a track for his latest album, DS4EVER album, titled “you & me.” When talking about the song, Bailey called Gunna a friend.

“I love the new song,” Bailey said on Instagram Live shortly after the album was released. “And I’m so happy you guys love it too. [Gunna] is like such a good friend, and I love that song and I’m so happy to be on the album, so check it out if you have not, while you wait for my new music, darlings.”

She also addressed the rumors around her love life, saying her music is her priority.

“I feel like everybody wants to know about my love life. My love life is music, darling,” she said.

Rumors of them being a couple began swirling when they were seen sitting at an Atlanta Hawks game together.