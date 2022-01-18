MadameNoire Featured Video

Chlöe Bailey set the record straight on her relationship with Gunna during a recent Instagram Live session.

While speaking with her fans, the singer and half of the pop duo Chlöe x Halle told fans despite the ongoing rumors she and Gunna are just friends at the moment.

“I feel like everybody wants to know about my love life. My love life is music, darling,” the “Have Mercy” singer said in a playful British accent along with a little laugh.

Speaking on the song “Me & You,” a feature she has on Gunna’s recently released album DS4EVER, Chlöe explained earlier in the Live: “I love the song and I’m so happy you guys love it too. And he’s such a good friend and I was so happy to be on that album so check it out if you have not, while you wait for my new music darlings.”

Chlöe calling Gunna her “good friend” comes just after Gunna low key fueled flames that there was more behind their friendship, at least for him, during an interview on The Breakfast Club last week.

Although he also confirmed he and Chlöe are “really close friends,” Gunna talked to The Breakfast Club crew about knowing he’ll be ready for a committed relationship soon amid talking about the singer and their bond.

After seeing Chlöe’s showstopping performance at the VMA’s last September, the “Pushin P” rapper also told The Breakfast Club’s hosts that he was “kinda shooting [his] shot a little bit” by posting on social media about Chlöe’s saucy moment licking the microphone on stage.

Dating rumors surrounding the two were sparked the following month when photos of the two musicians sitting together courtside at a Hawks game went viral.

