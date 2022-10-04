MadameNoire Featured Video

Chlöe Bailey is finally setting the record straight about her love life and relationship with Gunna.

The pop singer shared during a recent Twitter Spaces stream that her new single “For The Night” was written about the Atlanta repping rapper.

“Imma tell y’all a little secret about ‘For The Night,'” Chlöe said before taking a deep breath. “I might regret saying this, but hey, maybe it’ll help f–king streams. I don’t even think he knows this! I wrote ‘For The Night’ about Gunna.”

“Yep, I said it b–thes. I said it. So, you know. Yep. I wrote that song after The Breakfast Club interview [he did] I believe,” the 24-year-old songstress disclosed. “That’s how I was inspired for the song.”

“I’m a songwriter. I write my own sh*t, I get inspired by the smallest things, so, kiss my a*s,” she added with a laugh. “Talkin’ bout why don’t I say free this, or free that? Kiss my a*s, I support in real life. Thank you!”

“But I’m single,” she quickly specified concerning her current romantic status. “I’m single, guys. Sorry to bust bubbles — but when I wrote that song months ago, I wrote it about him.”

“So y’all better stream the f–king song because I spilled the f–king. Y’all talk about [how] I need to spill the tea? I spilled the motherf–king tea! So y’all can’t say I don’t spill tea no f–king more,” Chlöe emphasized.

Chlöe Bailey and Gunna’s Romance

Gunna said in an interview on The Breakfast Club in January that he and Chlöe are “really close friends.”

The rapper also spoke about his and the pop singer’s chemistry on the song “You & Me,” the pair being photographed at a Hawks game together, and shooting his shot after Chlöe’s infamous 2021 MTV Video Music Awards performance.

Chlöe clarified on social media that her love life revolved only around her music shortly after Gunna’s interview went viral.

However, only days before Valentine’s Day, the duo was spotted holding hands and shopping together in Los Angeles.

Authorities arrested Gunna and other alleged Young Slime Life gang members on RICO charges in May.

The rapper is set to “remain behind bars until his trial date on Jan. 9, 2023,” according to Complex.

If you’re interested, listen to a clip of Chlöe song’s “For The Night” here.

