MadameNoire Featured Video

Chlöe Bailey just spilled the tea on what won’t fly for her when it comes to her future relationships and romantic partners.

The “Have Mercy” singer opened up about her relationship dealbreakers while speaking with Justin Slyvester of E! News’ Daily Pop.

“Don’t be cocky,” Chlöe said on her standards for a future partner. “Don’t play me. You better respond to me. Don’t have long fingernails. You better smell good.”

When asked about her feelings on 10-year age gaps, Chlöe said she’s open to dating some a decade her senior.

“I have a mature soul,” the 23-year-old mused. “I need someone to teach me some things because imma be teaching them some things. You know what I mean?”

Online users previously romantically linked Chlöe to Gunna, even though the songstress and rapper insisted they were just friends.

Shortly after Gunna addressed their “close” bond, Chlöe went on her Instagram Live and set the record straight on the speculation surrounding their relationship.

The singer also spoke on the song “Me & You,” which she and Gunna collaborated on for the latter’s album DS4EVER.

“I love the song and I’m so happy you guys love it too. And he’s such a good friend,” Chlöe said on Gunna. “I was so happy to be on that album so check it out if you have not, while you wait for my new music darlings.”

RELATED CONTENT: “‘My Love Life Is Music’: Chlöe Bailey Addresses Rumors She And Gunna Are Dating”

As MADAMENOIRE reported earlier this week, Gunna was arrested in early May and recently denied bond. Authorities apprehended the “Pushin P” artist over his alleged ties to YSL, which is facing a RICO case.

While it’s unclear who Chlöe may be dating now, her latest interview highlights that a least the performer knows what she’s looking for in an ideal suitor.

Chlöe posted a clip of herself earlier today on social media in which she’s dancing to her song “Surprise” while wearing sweats, then transitions into a glam all-black ensemble.

Her caption read, “Getting ready for my date.”

RELATED CONTENT: “Black Twitter Clowns Chloe Bailey Over Gunna’s Arrest”