Chloe Bailey insisted that she and Gunna were only friends but the internet swears up and down that they are an item. Gunna recently turned himself into Georgia’s Fulton County Jail after being named in a 56-count indictment aimed at the Blood gang affiliated Young Slime Life gang and is being charged with a single count of conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. Since turning himself in, Black Twitter is convinced that the grown-ish star is in shambles.

The two have been linked since being spotted courtside at an Atlanta Hawks game in October 2021. They have consistently denied dating rumors but kept being seen showing PDA, holding hands and going out on dates.

“Yeah, we’re not dating,” Gunna told Billboard about he and Bailey going to the Atlanta Hawks game. “That was just, like, a date though, where you just go to the game and catch a vibe.”

During a visit to The Breakfast Club, while he didn’t admit that they were seeing each other, he said he wouldn’t be too happy if he saw her dating someone else.

“It wouldn’t be very P (playa) of her, to take my time and waste it,” he said. “I, for sure, would keep it P if she moved on, but I wouldn’t like that, no.”

Bailey briefly addressed the rumors on an Instagram Live earlier this year and said her career has her heart.

“I feel like everybody wants to know about my love life. My love life is music, darling,” she responded to fans’ questions.

Whether they are dating or not, Bailey surely sympathizes with Gunna as he is someone she clearly cares about. But of course, Twitter has to make jokes no matter how serious the situation is. Some are joking that she is going to ride or die for the “Pushin’ P” rapper while others are happy she dodged a bullet if they aren’t a couple. Take a look at Black Twitter’s response below.