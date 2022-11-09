MadameNoire Featured Video

Ironically, Chlöe Bailey often gets accused of “doing too much” regarding trying to be sexy. Whether it’s a music video or a live television performance, people criticize her for being more risqué than her sister, Halle Bailey. She remained quiet in the beginning but now the Grown-ish star is clapping back at the trolls.

Bailey uploaded a racy picture where she is wearing nothing but a blonde wig and covering her boobs. Of course, people had a lot to say. One person wrote, “Can I just ask, why do you have to go bare? Just to get views?”

Bailey then shut them down.

“Do you see my nipples?” she asked. “No. We all have the same body parts, not that big of a deal. Let’s celebrate ourselves.”

Chlöe Bailey Is Still Learning Self-Acceptance

As Bailey embarked on her solo career, she embraced her sexy side more. Her performances of “Have Mercy” on ABC News’ Juneteenth Together We Triumph, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and the “Treat Me” video have led to folks turning their noses up at the young starlet and accusing her of being too sexy.

This criticism comes at a time where Bailey is still learning to use her voice outside of the studio. While on The Real, she said she is still learning how to stand up for herself.

“I have times where I have to give myself a little pep talk and then I do it, so it’s taken me a while, but I’m learning it now,” she said. “If something doesn’t really sit right with me, or if I wished it was another way, or going this way and I know how I want it to be, I just kind of have to speak out for it. If I don’t fight for myself, then no one else will, you know? So that’s what I’m learning.” She added, “I’m so in my head all the time. And even though I might appear confident, most of the time on the inside I don’t feel that way.” She is also still learning how to demand respect. “I’m learning every day that I have to command respect and boss up and it’s really hard for me right now, if I’m being honest,” she said on The Breakfast Club. “Because I’m 23, I’m just learning to command respect and attention when I walk into a room and to just have people respect me for who I am as a woman. Not what I look like, but my mental and how I speak and everything like that.”

When it comes to the trolls, the “Treat Me” singer said despite being accused of “doing too much,” she’s being herself and tries not to pay them any mind.

“I have to remind myself, as long as I’m being authentic and being myself, then that’s all that matters. People say I do too much and maybe I do but it’s not on purpose, it’s just who I am. You can’t please everybody. Some people will like me, some people don’t. And that’s okay.”