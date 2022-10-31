MadameNoire Featured Video

Chrisean Rock continues to keep the internet updated about her volatile romantic relationship.

The 22-year-old budding musician recently shed clarity on a post she shared over the weekend showing her swollen and bloodied face following an altercation with a man in a car.

While the man’s face wasn’t shown during Chrisean’s Instagram Live stream after the assault, the new artist is romantically linked to rapper Blueface.

“Sorry guys. I had a mental breakdown/bad trip with the liquor trynna jump out of a moving car on [the] freeway. I will be working on my mental health n liquor habits,” Chrisean penned on her Instagram Stories on Oct. 30.

“It’s fine, everybody fine,” she said in a video of herself bare-faced and seemingly with no more swelling.

The “Vibe” singer said she was violent with Blueface because he was trying to stop her from jumping “out of a moving car on the highway.”

She emphasized it was a “bad trip” after consuming tequila and that she blacked out from drinking too much.

Blueface and Chrisean’s tumultuous on-again-off-again relationship has escalated into several public instances of physical violence against one another in recent months.

On Oct. 29, Chrisean showed the world her busted lip, bruised eye and bloodied nose after the car incident.

“I’m drunk, and you’re being a b–ch. You’re too comfortable and keep hitting me in my mouth,” Rock emotionally stated while in the car.

“You slipped up, now you feel dumb… you busted my lip and gave me a black eye,” Chrisean said, according to the Daily Mail. “You came to my booking to pick up my money. To disrespect me.”

Blueface responded by joking about Chrisean’s bruises in the background of her Instagram Live, per Hot New Hip Hop’s reporting.

“Who gives a f*ck about your lips,” the rapper reportedly said. “All you’re going to do is suck d–k with them. Nobody cares.”

The following day, Chrisean tweeted, “The most dangerous anger is built inside someone with a good heart.”

Surprisingly to their fans, the couple announced their new reality show , Crazy In Love , earlier this month .

The show’s title romanticizes a toxic relationship wherein fans know domestic abuse is a factor.

That said, and especially in light of Chrisean’s recent posts on social media, some online users are calling for the show to be scrapped before it even airs.

We hope Chrisean and Blueface prioritize healing for the sake of both parties, their families and those influenced by their relationship.

