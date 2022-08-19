MadameNoire Featured Video

Ever since the start of their relationship, Blueface and Chrisean Rock have been oversharing on the internet. In the latest video uploaded to social media, Blueface is showing off a bald spot in the back of Rock’s head that he caused.

“Why do you want to show people what you did to me?” she asked him.

He then responded, “I didn’t do this to you. You tried to run.”

Rock went on to say that she ran because she had his phone and that he didn’t want her to see what was in his phone. Then 22-year-old then told him to show off the damage he did once she ran into the bathroom with his phone.

“Show them that bathroom door that you broke down!” she said.

They then showed a broken bathroom door on the floor.

““She tried to get my phone and run to the bathroom. I knocked this motherf****** off the hinges,” he admitted.

This isn’t the first time they have shown how tumultuous their relationship is. This video showing a bald spot from him ripping out her hair comes weeks after they were seen having a physical altercation in the street. In a video captured by a bystander, Rock is seen punching Blueface as they walked down Hollywood Boulevard. The “Bussdown” rapper then punched her back. They fell to the floor and he restrained her. Blueface later shared a video on his Instagram story of him offering her money to leave him alone.

“What you need to leave me the f*** alone?” he asked. “F*** it. One hundred thousand. You want to beat me up in public and s***. So what’s up? What will it take for us to end this nice and pleasant?”

He also called her a whore and accused of her cheating.

Chrisean Rock made it clear that she has no plans of leaving his side.

“No money in the world can make me leave you,” she wrote on her Instagram story. “You might as well call the psych ward to get me out this bih.”

The LAPD is investigating the incident.