Chrisean Rock continues to show her undying loyalty to Blueface. The Baltimore native showed off her seventh tattoo dedicated to the “Daddy” rapper on social media. This time, she got his name, Johnathan, tattooed in script above her eyebrow. She also has tattoos of his face and name on her neck, face, abdomen and hand.

The Baddies South star unveiled this tattoo after Blueface was accused of cheating. First, a video of him in another woman’s bed hit the internet. After Rock declared herself single, the mother of his two children, Jaidynn Alexis, showed the world that he was laid up in her bed as all of this was transpiring.

Just before this, Blueface was seen on video having a physical altercation with Rock’s father. The tumultuous couple has also had a few altercations of their own. In August, they traded punches while walking down Hollywood Blvd. Later that month, she punched him in the face while they were at Tru Ultra Lounge in Phoenix, Arizona as he was trying to get her to leave since they were closed. She was then arrested but not for assaulting Blueface, but for trespassing. In May, Rock had an altercation with his mother and sister.

Chrisean Rock And Blueface’s Reality Show Is In The Works

Their toxic relationship has landed them a show on the Zeus network. A teaser for the new show, Crazy In Love, was released in October.

“NEW SHOW ALERT!!!!,” read the caption on Zeus’ Instagram page. “It’s A love only they can explain!! Get ready @chriseanrockbabyy and @bluefasebabyy are taking us on their crazy journey to LOVE!! Stay tuned #ChriseanAndBluefaceCrazyinLove is COMING SOON TO ZEUS!!!!! Who’s ready?! Drop those in the comments Link in bio to subscribe now and Stay Tuned!! ONLY ON Zeus!!”

The premiere date hasn’t been announced. Since they met on his reality show, Blue Girls Club, it’s not a surprise that they would showcase their relationship on their own show.