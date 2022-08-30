MadameNoire Featured Video

Chrisean Rock says she knows the displays of physical violence between her and Blueface aren’t appropriate — at least when they’re in public.

A budding musician in her own right, Chrisean was arrested and released from police custody last week after getting into a physical altercation with Blueface in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The fight was the second public instance of physical violence the couple’s displayed in less than a month.

What the couple has learned about their tumultuous relationship over the past 30 days was a topic of conversation during Chrisean and her rapper boyfriend’s recent interview with TMZ.

After Blueface, 25, prompted Chrisean, 22, she said she’s learned, “Not to hit him in public… yeah.”

The budding musician added, “F*ck more — our sex got better.”

Chrisean And Blueface Dish More On Their Relationship

The two both agreed that they are working on addressing their issues to be better for each other.

“Yea, ’cause I don’t want to go to jail again,” Chrisean told TMZ.

When pressed about specifics on what bettering themselves looked like, Chrisean said: “Travel [and] make more money.”

The couple seemed amused when the paparazzi asked if they were seeking any professional help for their relationship issues.

When Chrisean asked her man, “Should we?” Blueface responded, “I ain’t got no aggression, that’s her.”

As they both laughed, Chrisean teased Blueface, saying, “Oh okay, you actin’ like that?” before giving him a few kisses on the neck.

Overall, Blueface said the couple is keeping their conflict resolution “natural” and not seeking professional help to manage their often volatile relationship.

After Chrisean said she’s not worried about another physical altercation happening, Blueface jokingly said, “I’m worried… I worry everyday. I go to sleep at night…shaking.”

“He’s just saying that for the camera. It’s not funny, it’s annoying as sh*t,” Chrisean said, before telling Blueface, “I hate when you do it.”

Further emphasizing she isn’t worried about another physical incident going down, she added, “I’m just gon’ leave him [before things escalate].”

