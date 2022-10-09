MadameNoire Featured Video

Baddies South cast member Chrisean Rock and her kinda, sorta, maybe, not really, perhaps lover rapper Blueface have a new show on the horizon called Crazy In Love—and we can’t say we didn’t see it coming.

The reality show—aptly named in the same vein as Beyoncé’s 2003 hit “Crazy In Love” about obsessive, strung out depths of love—will air on the Zeus Network. The streaming service dropped the news and trailer in an Instagram post on the evening of Oct. 9.

The caption read:

“😳🚨NEW SHOW ALERT!!!!🚨⚡️ It’s A love only they can explain!!🫢 Get ready @chriseanrockbabyy and @bluefasebaby are taking us on their crazy journey to LOVE!! 💙🎥🍿 Stay tuned #ChriseanAndBluefaceCrazyinLove is COMING SOON TO ZEUS!!!!! 🤯 Who’s ready?!”

No longer after, The kinda-couple promoted the news, as well, on their IG pages, respectively.

“It’s US against the World!! 😝💙,” Chrisean captioned on her post. “Get ready to see @bluefasebaby and me …”

The “Thotiana” rapper’s post read: “‘Till death do us part’ It’s me and you @chriseanrockbabyy …”

According to the comments, the show is much anticipated and expected to be a helluva watch fest. But not everyone is onboard. Some social media users are already exhausted by the duo’s tumultuous situationship, and others are just plain disturbed, citing that Blueface, now, has an even “bigger platform” to humiliate the lovelorn reality star. Instagrammer @theemsaadity_ responded to the news in all caps:

“CHRISEAN I WAS ROOTING FOR YOU I THOUGHT YOU WAS DONE???”

This sentiment comes after Chrisean posted a series of tweets/posts that seemingly gave the impression that she might finally move on from the on again-off again Svengali between herself and the Los Angeles rapper.

—And all this comes after the last Chrisean-Blueface debacle previously reported by MADAMENOIRE, when Chrisean Rock Allegedly Leaked Sex Tape With Blueface Hours After Accusing The Rapper Of Cheating. The kinky clip circulated across Twitter and is alleged to have started on Chrisean Rock’s Instagram Story via Live stream.

Will y’all be watching Crazy In Love? Is it a pass or play?

RELATED CONTENT: Chrisean Rock Released From Police Custody After Involved In Another Physical Altercation With Blueface