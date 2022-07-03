MadameNoire Featured Video

It looks like Blueface and Chrisean Rock’s obscure romance has finally come to end.

On July 1, the “Thotiana” rapper took to social media to update fans on his relationship status with Chrisean. According to the Cali native, he decided to part ways with the reality TV star because she didn’t “hold up her end of the agreement.”

“Me and Rock, we vibe,” the 25-year-old told fans in a video vlog. “She’s not reliable enough—I mean we had an agreement and she didn’t hold up her end of the agreement, simple as that. That’s all that is. It’s not a breakup. We still vibing. We still connecting. We still ahh ahh ahh. She’s just not reliable enough for me. That’s it. That’s all it is. It’s important to have a person that you can depend on.”

After the post went viral, Rock took to her socials with a different story about the split. The 21-year-old influencer claimed that Blueface couldn’t deal with her being “attractive.”

“U putting on a front to hurt me more,” Rock wrote in a lengthy Instagram story. “I really don’t know what’s the point to act like u don’t really love me. Whatever it is u doing, it won’t last long,” she continued.

“Ima just keep going n keep getting busy and pray that the dark cloud go away. The fact u saying all dat stuff to look a certain way just shows ppl what an immature guy you are. You acting like u not scared to lose me is funny to me.”

Rock and Blueface met while filming the hip-hop star’s reality TV series Blue Girls Club in 2020, but they’ve had a turbulent on and off-again relationship over the last two years.

Chrisean Rock has done a few crazy things in the name of love

In November, after she was booted from the rapper’s label Blueface Records, Rock reportedly stole the star’s vehicle while she was in possession of crack.

Three months later, the young model made headlines again after she broke into the “Respect My Cryppin” hitmaker’s home and smeared the words “I love Blue” on the walls with her own blood. During a recent interview on the Talking Ish With Bone Show, Rock confessed to carrying out the eerie home invasion. She also told listeners that she got Blueface’s name tatted eight times on her body because “he’s just a real n****.”

“He didn’t expect shit out of me he was just like ‘Oh I see you’ type sh*t,” Rock recalled of first meeting the rapper. “When a n**** see me, it turn me on.”

Watch Chrisean’s full interview on the Talking Ish With Bone Show below.

