Lizzo is catching backlash for her Chrisean Rock Halloween costume.

On October 28, the 34-year-old singer dressed up as the controversial Bad Girls Club star to celebrate the spooky season. Lizzo recreated Rock’s look by slicking her hair back in a ponytail and rocking huge door-knocker earrings. She even wore dramatic lashes and a missing tooth, just like the aspiring rap star.

Social media slams Lizzo for “glorifying” Chrisean Rock’s toxicity

While some fans thought the costume was hilarious, a few people criticized the singer for making fun of Rock due to her toxic relationship with Blueface.

The chaotic couple has made headlines over the last month due to their unhealthy on and off again relationship. Earlier this week, Rock accused the “Thotiana” rapper of hitting her during a domestic dispute, although now she has appeared to recant that statement, according to TMZ. In early October, the young model briefly broke up with Blueface after she accused him of cheating. Days later, the couple released a sex tape.

Well, some fans weren’t too happy with Lizzo for “glorifying” Rock’s unhealthy behavior.

“Really? Glorifying DOMESTIC VIOLENCE ??? This girl just got PUNCHED IN THE FACE AGAIN BY HER ABUSER AND YALL LAUGHING? Her tooth is missing because of him!!!” wrote one Instagram user.

“WHY ISNT ANYBODY TRYING TO HELP HER .. BEING IN AN ABUSIVE RELATIONSHIP IS NOT OKAY.”

While another person commented:

“@soundcloudshy she dressed as a woman to fat who has been publicly beaten by her famous bf. It’s embarrassing.”

A few keyboard warriors used the opportunity to fat-shame Lizzo.

Lizzo responds to the backlash

After the backlash ensued, the Houston native took to social media to clear the air. Lizzo posted a picture of Chrisean liking and approving of the harmless costume on Instagram. Rock even retweeted pictures of the singer’s Halloween fit.

Lizzo put out a Twitter statement shortly after, telling haters that she “didn’t put on a skinny suit.”

“U can dress up as someone w/out being offensive- rock lit I’m lit it’s all love. Don’t make it weird,” she added.

Lizzo celebrated Halloween all weekend long with multiple costumes. The “About Damn Time” crooner also sent fans spiraling when she popped up on Instagram in a Marg Simpson costume.

What did you think of Lizzo’s nod to Chrisean Rock? Were you feeling it? Tell us in the comments section.

