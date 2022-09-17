MadameNoire Featured Video

When Chrisean Rock brought Blueface to meet the family, things didn’t go well at all. Rock took to Instagram to tell her 1.3 million followers that Blueface had a physical altercation with her father.

“So my boyfriend knocked my dad out,” she wrote. “Da family stuff didn’t go well. INO even know what’s going on.”

An unidentified family member then called her out on social media and was clearly upset about Blueface punching Rock’s father.

“Chrisean you really green asf yall on some weird a*** s***,” they wrote. “COME FIGHT ME!! and f***all y’all no need for names y’all know exactly who tf y’all are!”

A video of the altercation was then posted and it shows that things got chaotic between the couple and Rock’s family members. In the beginning of the video, someone is heard saying that Blueface knocked a man to the ground. The Zeus Network was also at the scene.

When she and the “Bussdown” rapper began getting criticized over the family fight, Chrisean Rock tweeted that her father was abusive during her childhood and she therefore had no sympathy for him.

“That same dad that got knocked out was the same guy that tied my mom up in da woods just to beat her cuz she scream so loud in the house wen he beated her in front of us,” she said in now-deleted tweets. “He went out his way to damage my whole family that same dad I met when I was 7. Somebody was supposed to knock that n***a out a long time ago.”

Blueface didn’t have any remorse. He made light of the situation and wrote “I’m her daddy now” with laughing emojis on his Instagram story.

Family feuds aren’t new to this couple. Back in May, Rock had a physical altercation with Blueface’s mother and his sister, which was also recorded. His sister, Kaliwae, also alleged that Blueface punched her and their mother in the face, which Rock denied.

The violence has become a norm in their relationship. Rock has been seen assaulting Blueface in two separate viral videos. On another occasion, after they fought over his phone, Rock was left with a bald spot because he pulled her hair out.