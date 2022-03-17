MadameNoire Featured Video

It’s no surprise that Rihanna will have no time for nonsense or trolls when it comes to her child.

Now in the third trimester of her pregnancy, the Fenty Beauty founder and big-time Bravo TV fan shared insight on her plans for motherhood at a recent Fenty Beauty x Ulta event while speaking about mothers she admires from various Real Housewives franchises.

“Heather Dubrow is so chic while being a mom,” Rihanna told Elle of the Real Housewives of Orange County star. “[I] just love the way that she just allows her kids to be who they are. And that’s really inspiring to me.”

“But Teresa [Giudice] from Jersey does not play about her kids,” RiRi said of her other mommy-inspiration, an OG Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member. “She will flatten you about those kids. And that resonates with me a lot because I feel like that’s the type of mom I’m going to be. Psycho about it.”

“You talk about my kids, it’s over,” the expectant mother added.

As her baby’s arrival quickly approaches, RiRi said she’s received “a lot of advice” about being a mother but “Probably the best advice is to sleep now because I won’t get much later.”

“I need to work on that before it’s a thing of the past,” the singer said on prioritizing some rest before her and A$AP Rocky’s bundle of joy makes their debut.

Rihanna wore a custom Coperni ensemble to the Fenty Beauty x Ulta event over the weekend, which included a silver criss-cross top with cut-out detailing and a matching shimmery long skirt. Both pieces mimicked styles from the brand’s Spring 2022 collection.

As with many of her pregnancy looks thus far, Riri’s baby bump was proudly exposed.

Priscilla Ono, the “Love on the Brain” singer’s makeup artist, gave RiRi a Y2K-inspired beauty look that was completed with a high ponytail hairstyle for the Fenty mogul.

As Rihanna explained, her “shine bright like a diamond” radiance at the event was due to both Fenty Beauty and her pregnancy glow.

“I mean, they go hand in hand. There’s a pregnancy glow. There’s also those days, girl. Especially in the third trimester where you wake up and you’re like, oh, do I have to get dressed? Makeup for sure helps you feel like a real person,” RiRi shared, adding, “I just focused a lot on moisturizing and on contouring. The face gets a little round and chubby. The nose starts to spread. Everything is a challenge, from getting dressed and how you’re going to do your makeup. But I like challenges. I like things that force me to be creative and create in new ways. And with beauty, there’s so much that you can do.”

RELATED CONTENT: “The Internet Thinks Rihanna Is Having Twins, Here’s Why”