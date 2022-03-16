MadameNoire Featured Video

We went from waiting patiently for Rihanna to drop her next album to now anticipating the birth of her first child. The Fenty Beauty CEO has been showing off her growing baby bump and being very open about what her pregnancy has been like and she recently gushed about giving birth. In a recent interview with Bustle, the “Diamonds” singer said something that has the internet convinced she is having twins.

“Meeting my baby! Are you kidding me?,” she said when asked what she is most excited about. “I got all the 3D scans and ultrasounds, and I can’t wait to meet them. And, you know, the diapers and whatnot will follow.”

Once Rih referred to her baby (or babies) as them, Twitter took off with the rumor that she is having twins.

One person on Twitter pointed out that she just wasn’t assigning a gender to her baby and not referring to being pregnant with twins.

“Wait Rihanna referred to her belly as them and now you think it’s twins?? You know she could have just been not telling y’all the gender right? Lol,” one user wrote.

Whether she’s having a single baby or twins, she has remained a fashion killer. Besides just having an eye for style, she is determined to not buy maternity clothes.

“It’s been me personally saying, I’m not going to buy maternity clothes. I’m not gonna buy maternity pants, jeans, dresses, or [do] whatever society told me to do before,” she said.

The Bajan beauty added that she would describe her maternity fashion as “rebellious.”

“When I saw women dress during their pregnancy [in the past], I’d think that that was the only way,” she said. “So I challenged myself to push it further and really just have fun with [maternity style]. Because there’s nothing more fun than a challenge for me. Like that’s where I get creative. That’s where I’m forced to come up with new ideas and new ways to make it work.”

Twitter is now in a frenzy over the awaited arrival of Rihanna’s unconfirmed twins. Take a look at the tweets below.