Have you gotten your coins in order? Because the time has finally come — Rihanna recently shared that a FENTY parfum is “coming soon.”

The singer, philanthropist and beauty mogul casually dropped the news in the caption of some stunning black and white photos of herself that were posted to her Instagram July 28. On the Fenty Beauty official account, the brand’s team confirmed that the fragrance was on the way by sharing a post that gave a cryptic hint of the bottle’s silhouette and hue.

If you didn’t know, RiRi is infamous amongst other celebs for her apparently really good scent. So much so that with a simple Google search, you’ll see that places like Insider, The Cut, Harpers Bazaar and Paper Magazine have all documented how everyone from Lil Nas X to Ryan Secrest have said that the “Needed Me” singer smells divine.

A Twitter thread shares some of the other celebrities who’ve gushed over how Rihanna smells — including, Cardi B, Cyn Santana, André Leon Talley, Jakie Aina, Nick Jonas, and many more.

While a friend revealed the singer has an affinity for the fragrance Love, Don’t Be Shy by Kilian — a parfum that’ll set you back around $240 per 1.7 oz. bottle — the singer has also released several fragrances in the past outside of her Fenty label. Regardless, it’s safe to say that if you want to smell like Rihanna, her upcoming Fenty fragrance will be a good pick.

In other Riri-related news, the singer made headlines after she posted a clip from this week’s episode of The Real Housewives of New York and trolled OG cast member Ramona Singer in her caption.

In the clip, co-star Leah McSweeney and Ramona go back and forth over promoting her popular clothing line Married to the Mob.

With a quickness, Leah made sure to tell Ramona that she wasn’t her brand’s “demographic” anyways — and that she doesn’t need her promotion when Rihanna herself has worn her brand.

See RiRi’s post and caption aimed at Ramona down below.