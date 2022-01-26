MadameNoire Featured Video

Savage X Fenty’s first brick-and-mortar location is officially open for business at Fashion Show Mall in Las Vegas, Nevada.

On Jan. 22, the store opened its bright and shiny new doors to customers. It includes five rooms to shop and browse through, dubbed Ripple, Logo, Swirl, Vidoe and Evergreen, respectively, according to Hypebae.

The outlet detailed that the space was conceptualized by Rihanna, “along with the help of O’Neil Langan Architects, visual artist Jed Skrzypczak and creative firm PlayLab.”

In addition to the interactive experiences, Insta-worthy backgrounds and inclusive array of mannequins that shoppers will see, the Las Vegas location and its predecessors will make lingerie shopping more effortless. Through the algorithm of a technology platform named Fit:Match., the Savage X Fenty stores will use augmented reality (AR) technology to help consumers learn the brand’s recommended sizes and styles specifically for them.

After doing an AR body scan via the Fit Xperience app, Fit:Match’s algorithm will match a shopper with their “fit twin.” Then, Fit:Match will follow up with your personalized lingerie recommendations.

“We’re not necessarily known as a technology brand, but we’re taking this opportunity to really merge physical and digital in a way that we just haven’t seen done in the mall, particularly not in this category where fit and comfort in your body and confidence is so important,” chief merchant and co-president Christiane Pendarvis told Vogue.

“[Fit Xperience] is not intended to a replace the expertise of an associate, but it it’s an amazing way to get a really accurate view of an individual’s body and make personalized recommendations based on our assortment,” she added. “We think this is going to be a game changer for us.”

Savage X Fenty’s co-president and chief marketing officer Natalie Guzman further highlighted, “Our expectation is you won’t be able to walk past these stores and not go in, even if you’re not in the market for lingerie.”

The opening of the lingerie brand’s Las Vegas brick-and-mortar came just ahead of this week’s news that Savage X Fenty raised $125 million in Series C funding, according to Forbes.

“We wanted to be able to connect with our customers in real life and give them something they have never seen before,” Rihanna said in a statement about the opening of the brand’s first physical location. “Creating the space took a lot of imagination, married with things I’ve always wanted to change about my own experiences as a customer, from mannequins to the Fit Xperience, to customer service. We are so happy with the outcome and now I can’t wait for people to see it.”

Between now and February, Savage x Fenty plans to open four other locations across the U.S., including in Los Angeles, Houston, Philadelphia, and Washington D.C.

