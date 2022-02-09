MadameNoire Featured Video

Whoa, momma!!

Rihanna was eating the girls up over the weekend, and of course, her big burgeoning belly bump was on full display. The Fenty Beauty founder was photographed heading out to dinner in Beverly Hills on Feb. 6. Rih wore a black hooded bomber jacket over a lacey top that revealed her cute baby bump and exposed some serious chest. The “Diamonds” hitmaker completed the look with cute low-rise pants, stilettos and a glistening body chain reportedly designed by Jacquie Aiche, PEOPLE noted. Of course, the Savage X Fenty head honcho wore Black sunglasses to match her ensemble.

Check out the sexy look here.

In other news, Rih’s most recent pregnancy look comes almost a week after she announced that she would be expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky. The couple revealed the big news with a maternity shoot as they stunned in the heart of Harlem in New York City, which is also Rocky’s home turf.

A source close to the 33-year-old star told PEOPLE following the news:

“Having a baby is something she was never focused on, but being with Rocky opened her up to the idea. She couldn’t be happier and is so excited to be a mom.”

Now wedding bells might be ringing for the “Love on the Brain” crooner and her rapper sweetie. According to Mirror, Rih, and Rocky are reportedly planning their wedding in the star’s home country of Barbados. An insider close to the lovebirds told the publication that the singer has blessed the island’s Prime Minister Mia Wattley with the honor of being the unborn child’s godmother.

“The wedding will be in Barbados as they both have family there, it’s the place that brought them together, and holds a very special place in their hearts,” the source continued, noting how totally smitten the 33-year-old A$AP Mob affiliate is about the mother to be.

“They have a very close bond and Rihanna has always been quite traditional. They will be married, for sure. She has told pals she wants to be with him forever, and he has said the same,” the confidante added. “There are no plans yet as to when the nuptials will be but it won’t be before the baby is born. She has always wanted to get married and A$AP is her forever person.”

AS MADAMENOIRE previously reported, last week, Rih blessed fans with another glimpse of her pregnant belly in celebration of Black History Month.

“How the gang pulled up to black history month,” she captioned her photo gallery which also included a few snaps from her big pregnancy reveal. Peep that show and tell on IG @badgalriri.

