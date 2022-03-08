MadameNoire Featured Video

A Twitter user recounted—in now-deleted tweets—her disappointment in Rihanna and the singer’s team during an alleged past encounter. Ironically, other internet users have been simultaneously reminiscing on RiRi’s most memorable “badgalriri” clap backs.

@kimcollelo listed Rihanna in a group of celebrities she’s “either met or have been with a few feet of” on Twitter, according to @theneighborhoodtalk.

While one of the famous names the Twitter user listed was supposed to be a lie, Collelo shared that Rihanna wasn’t the name she fibbed about.

“Yeah. I worked for 93.3FLZ and Rihanna’s people told me that the listeners that won meet & greet tickets weren’t allowed to talk to her. They had to walk in, stand behind her, smile for the picture and walk out,” Collelo explained in a now-deleted tweet.

“She [Rihanna] spoke to us very little,” Collelo added. “Bummer for sure.”

While it sounds like the Twitter user’s alleged bad experience was more so with Rihanna’s team than the singer herself, in recent days, the internet has been going through its memories of the “Love on the Brain” singer’s real “badgirlriri” days.

According to them, Rihanna has almost completely rebranded from her heated Twitter fingers era to the Fenty empire-running businesswoman and expectant mother she is today.

RELATED CONTENT: “Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation Pledges $15 Million To Organizations Fighting Climate Change”

“You know why a teenager could never roast me for my age?” TikTok user @meccavellii asked in a post shared over the weekend. “A teenager could never roast me for my age because I was around when Rihanna was on the internet acting a m*ther f–king fool.”

“The hoodrat, rachet a-s, down to ride b–ch I know — you don’t know her,” the TikToker said with a laugh, recalling RiRi’s days of being a straight-up internet menace that read anyone who crossed her to filth.

On Twitter, people discussed the now-viral TikTok by reminiscing on some of the Bajan baddie’s most savage online drags.

See the receipts, tweets and TikTok below.

RELATED CONTENT: “Rihanna Shades A Critic For Calling Out Her Lateness To Dior Fashion Show”