Yesterday, news broke that A$AP Rocky and Rihanna are expecting their first child.

The news caused a global frenzy as folks gushed over the couple’s maternity photos that were snapped Harlem. It also had people more curious than ever about what the future holds for RiRi and Rocky as an item.

The lovebirds’ history trails back to the 2010s, when they first dated and collaborated on the 2013 hit song “Fashion Killa.” Even though they eventually went their separate ways, the two reunited in November 2020.

Reflecting on the rih-start of their romance, a source recently told PEOPLE that Rocky and Rihanna “each knew and respected the other through music, their collaboration and their other work.”

“It has grown from there. He admired her and was even awed by her,” the source continued. “He was eager to start a relationship and felt she was worth waiting for.”

“They always have fun together,” the source said. “They joke and act goofy. They enjoy life and like to travel. They love being together and are the loves of each other’s lives.”

Another insider told the outlet, “a lot of guys have tried to sweep her off her feet, but Rocky actually managed to do it.”

“From the very beginning, he’s doted on her,” the source shared. “He’s over-the-top romantic and sends her roomfuls of flowers all the time.”

In his feature story for GQ‘s “Prettiest Man Alive” cover in May 2021, Rocky described Rihanna as “the one” and the love of his life.

“I think it’s important to have somebody that you can bounce those creative juices and ideas off of,” he spoke of his relationship with RiRi and talked about their cross-country road trip during the pandemic while he worked on new music. “It’s just a different point of view.”

At the time, Rocky also reflected on the possibility of being a father one day and told the publication: “If that’s in my destiny, absolutely. I think I’d be an incredible, remarkable overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child. Very.”

Happily for him and RiRi, things have finally come full circle.

