MadameNoire Featured Video

Fenty Beauty is officially set to make its Ulta Beauty debut next month.

According to RiRi herself, Fenty Beauty will be available to Ulta shoppers starting on March 6 online and in the retailer’s over 1,300 locations nationwide.

“Bout to be in my ULTA bag!!” RiRi wrote on Instagram on Feb. 17. “Dats right, I can finally confirm that @fentybeauty is officially joining the @ultabeauty fam!!”

RELATED CONTENT: “Rihanna Is Still Getting Comfortable With Her Billionaire Status”

On her Instagram Stories, Rihanna shared another snapshot of herself holding Ulta shopping bags with the meme-worthy caption: “Me carrying around all my secrets.” She posted a short clip of herself applying lipstick and playfully tossing her hair as she said, “All for Ulta babyyy.”

“I created Fenty Beauty with a global vision in mind, and that vision transcends everything from our shade ranges and products to where and how people can shop the brand,” the musical mogul said in a press release about the launch. “I want everyone to truly be included and Ulta Beauty’s amazing community shares the same passion for beauty that I do.”

The news about Fenty Beauty’s introduction at Ulta comes shortly after the band released its new, refillable ICON lipsticks earlier this month.

“We are thrilled to welcome the iconic Fenty Beauty to the Ulta Beauty family,” said Monica Arnaudo, Chief Merchandising Officer of Ulta Beauty. “Rihanna has creatively developed and meticulously nurtured one of the most loved, inspirational beauty brands in today’s market. Our guests have kept Fenty Beauty at the top of their wish lists and we can’t wait for them to discover these beloved products at Ulta Beauty stores nationwide.”

At the Fenty Beauty Universe Event in Los Angeles last week, Rihanna reassured her fans that they’ll still get new music from her despite all her other business ventures in the works and her growing baby bump.

We can’t wait.

RELATED CONTENT: “Rihanna Promises That Fans Will Still Get The Album They’ve Been Waiting For Despite Being Pregnant”