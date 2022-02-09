MadameNoire Featured Video

Consistent updates and rumors continue to swirl around the future of The Wendy Williams Show.

Williams herself hasn’t hosted her eponymous daytime talk show since July 2021. The famed radio and TV personality formally stepped back from her role several months later, in September, after contracting a breakthrough COVID case and suffering from various other “ongoing health issues.”

Since then, a slew of reports have come out about Wendy’s physical and mental state. Her show continues to air with various guests hosts, including Michael Rapaport, Leah Remini, Whitney Cummings and more.

Word on the street is that The Wendy Williams Show is planning to name fan-favorite, guest host Sherri Shepherd as its “permanent guest host.”

Shepherd’s takeover as host will begin in September at the start of the daytime talk show’s forthcoming season, if the alleged pending deal goes through, according to TMZ. The outlet, who first broke the news, shared that producers will stay up to speed with updates on Williams’ health until then, remaining open to her return if her wellbeing improves.

Otherwise, Shepherd will be the series’ new face and sources say the show will likely get a name change.

“Wendy won’t be returning to the show for the rest of this season,” a source confirmed for PEOPLE, adding, “Her healing is going slower than everyone had hoped. She continues to deal with a number of medical issues, including Graves’ disease, and she and her team are taking it one day at a time.”

“But reports of a stroke, drugs or addiction issues or a dementia diagnosis are all false,” they added. “Whether Wendy can return in the fall will depend on how her healing goes over the summer. Her health is the most important thing.”

If you’re a regular watcher, see Shepherd hosting The Wendy Williams Show again later this month, from Feb. 21-25.

