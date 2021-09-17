MadameNoire Featured Video

After the premiere of season 13 of The Wendy Williams Show was pushed because Wendy Williams was diagnosed with COVID-19, it’s been reported that she has been hospitalized over psychiatric concerns.

According to Page Six, 911 was called on Sept. 16, and an ambulance was requested so Williams could be taken to a nearby hospital for a psychiatric evaluation. Williams was then taken to Beth Israel Hospital in Manhattan. TMZ noted that Williams went voluntarily since she’s been battling with some mental health issues for awhile.

Sources close to the gossip queen said the loss of her mother and living alone has taken a toll on her.

“It has been a very difficult time for Wendy,” the anonymous source told Page Six. She’s a single woman with very few friends. She lost her marriage, her mom, and is living alone. There is a lot on her plate.”

The Wendy Williams Show will now return on October 4.

The day before she was hospitalized, it was announced that she had been diagnosed with COVID-19.

“While continuing her health evaluations, Wendy has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19,” read a statement. “To allow Wendy time to quarantine and fully recover and to ensure that our production abides by all SAG/AFTRA and DGA Covid protocols, we expect to begin the 13th season of The Wendy Williams Show on Monday, October 4th.”

Even though she is vaccinated now, Williams had been skeptical in the past about the COVID-19 vaccine, which she spoke about on The Dr. Oz Show back in March.

“No. I don’t trust it,” she said. “I’ve never gotten the flu shot either, though, and you and I have talked about that. Several of the doctors on my team have told me, ‘Wendy, get the flu shot.’ I’ve never had the flu. I’m not getting a flu shot. I very rarely get a cold. I never have headaches. I don’t take aspirin because I feel my heart murmur or something like that. I’m not getting it — no! I don’t trust it. There, I said it.”

After Williams, who has Graves disease, was vaccinated, she allowed her studio audience to return for live tapings of The Wendy Williams Show only if they were vaccinated as well.