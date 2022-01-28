MadameNoire Featured Video

Wendy Williams still isn’t set to return to her infamous purple chair anytime soon.

The Instagram account of the legendary radio and TV personality’s eponymous daytime talk show announced the February roster of fill-in guest hosts for Williams on Jan. 27.

With many fan-favorite guest hosts returning, the line-up includes Michael Rapaport (Jan. 31- Feb. 4), Remy Ma and Fat Joe (Feb. 7-11), Bevy Smith and Terrence J (Feb. 14-18), Sherri Shepherd (Feb 21-25) and Rapaport again for the rest of February and into early March.

Amid Williams’ continued absence, fans wonder if the host plans to return to her talk show at all. While sources shedding light on both her health and her return to the show have been known to report both fact and fiction since last September — when Wendy opted out of doing press for her show’s 13th Season — recent reports about her wellbeing and return are just as conflicting.

In December, Williams told paparazzi she was “doing fabulous” while leaving the Miami wellness center where she was being treated for her “ongoing health issues.” Early the following month, Williams’ son Kevin Hunter Jr. posted a photo of the host seemingly in good spirits as she lounged at home and enjoyed a smoothie and salad.

Despite the optimistic updates, MADAMENOIRE reported on Jan. 17, that Williams’ return to her show is still up in the air.

“She hasn’t been talking to anybody, not producers, not senior producers — no one,” a source claimed. “She has disappeared and the only line of contact production she has is through her manager.”

Additionally, earlier this month, another insider claimed that back in May 2020, Williams had a drunken episode that ended with her being hospitalized after she became belligerent and inappropriately touched herself in front of a show manager and others close to her at that time.

Regardless of Williams’ decision to return to her purple chair or not, MADAMENOIRE wishes her the best as she continues to prioritize her health.