MadameNoire Featured Video

Amid an extended absence from her eponymous daytime talk show and ongoing health issues, Wendy Williams continues to face hurdles.

The 57-year-old entertainment personality’s attorney recently filed paperwork asking a judge to grant an emergency order so the famed host can regain access to “several million dollars worth of funds” in a Wells Fargo bank account Williams has been locked out of for over two weeks now, according to documents obtained by The Jasmine Brand.

Now, the host is seeking “access to her financial accounts, assets and statements.”

Williams’ attorney also explained his client’s former financial advisor is the one who previously asked that the financial institution deny Williams access to her funds, because the host “was of unsound mind.”

In response, Wells Fargo allegedly maintained its decision and authority to put a freeze on Williams’ millions by outlining its power to “pause or reject instructions for a proposed transaction, pending judicial or administrative remedies, should they suspect financial exploitation, dementia, or undue influence.”

RELATED CONTENT: “Wendy Williams’ Brother Shuts Down Claims She’s Battling Dementia And Confined To A Wheelchair”

In addition to Williams’ camp claiming that Wells Fargo is unfairly and unjustly overstepping boundaries, the host’s attorney claims Williams is suffering “imminent and irreparable financial damage.”

While reports about Williams’ physical and mental health continue to conflict, the host told paparazzi in early December that she is “doing fabulous” as she left the Miami wellness center where she was receiving treatment. However, it appears that Williams’ return to her infamous purple chair on her talk show is nowhere in sight. In late January, MADAMENOIRE reported that The Wendy Williams Show‘s guest host lineup for the month of February includes Michael Rapaport, co-hosts Remy Ma and Fat Joe, co-hosts Bevy Smith and Terrence J and Sherri Shepherd.

RELATED CONTENT: “Execs At ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ Not Happy With Guest Host Picks, Says Inside Source”