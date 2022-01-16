MadameNoire Featured Video

Sources close to Wendy Williams claim that the star has “disappeared” during her long hiatus from the Wendy Williams Show. While speaking with The Sun, one insider alleged that the media maven had cut off all forms of communication with producers and staff of the famous talk show series.

“She hasn’t been talking to anybody, not producers, not senior producers- no one,” the source explained. “She has disappeared and the only line of contact production she has is through her manager.”

A few other sources connected to the show fear that Wendy may never return to daytime television. One insider told the publication:

“I don’t think she’s ever going to come back to the studio.”

While cast and crew members are worried for the star’s mental health, it appears as though Wendy has found solace in her manager, who has been providing a ton of support throughout her difficult rough patch.

“Her manager is an ex-cop, so they like him because he can be a policeman for her,” the confidante noted, but unfortunately, “He really has no control over her anyway,” they added.

The news comes almost a week after a startling report from The Sun claimed that Williams had experienced a massive breakdown back in May 2020. As MADAMENOIRE previously reported, sources close to the Ask Wendy author alleged that she was struggling with alcoholism around that time. Upon checking in on the New Jersey native, Williams’ manager and team were shocked to discover her completely intoxicated and belligerent. Additionally, sources claimed that Williams stripped down and touched herself in an inappropriate way during her chaotic spiral. Wendy was admitted to a hospital for evaluation following the incident, but a statement released from her team suggested that the move was due to complications stemming from her Graves disease.

With no return date in sight, a few more celebrity hosts have been tapped to fill in for Williams. Actress Kym Whitley and comedian Finesse Mitchell will cover for the former radio show icon on Jan. 17.

