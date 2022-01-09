MadameNoire Featured Video

Uh oh! It looks like social media star Ari Fletcher is the latest model to lose out on their Savage X Fenty ambassador brand deal.

The 26-year-old socialite was slammed with a ton of criticism after she made a few baffling comments regarding her toxic relationship habits in the past. During her appearance on the Don’t Call Me White Girl Podcast, Ari revealed that she wasn’t always the best partner to be with in previous relationships. The Chicago native said she would often throw tantrums and pretend as though she was going to leave with the hopes of having her significant other pull a gun out on her to make her stay.

Yes, you read that right.

“Like, pull your gun out and show me like, ‘bitch leave. I wish you would walk out the door,” she said to the show’s host about her twisted toxic fantasy.

Luckily, the star, who has racked in millions through brand partnership deals with companies like Fashion Nova and Instagram, has matured thanks to her current relationship with Money Bagg Yo, she revealed. However, Ari’s questionable comments did not go over well with domestic violence victims on social media.

After the backlash ensued, Ari doubled down on her comments, telling her followers in an Instagram live session that she simply didn’t care about domestic violence victims.

As the clip began to make its rounds across the internet, social media detectives instantly discovered that Ari’s name and pictures had been completely scrubbed clean from the Savage X Fenty website. Fans on social media went into heavy speculation as to whether Rihanna, who is also a victim of domestic violence, cut ties with Fletcher for her toxic remarks.

One Twitter user wrote:

“Rihanna snatching Ari Fletcher’s Savage X Fenty sponsorship because Ari told domestic violence victims “we don’t care” is truly the highlight of my day. Ari literally went on Instagram Live to say she doesn’t care about DV victims’ trauma. But, guess who does care Ari: Rihanna.”

While another person commented:

“Is Ari Fletcher not embarrased? Now Rihanna hates you.”

A third social media goer on Instagram replied: “It’s all fun and games until it happens to you… I pray that the women going through this make it out safe because many don’t.”

Actress and singer Christina Milian responded to the drama with an important message for domestic violence victims.

“Whoa.. hadn’t seen that til now. Those are hurtful words,” she commented underneath The Neighborhood Talk’s post.

“Trust.. I’ve been in an abusive relationship before and I promise you.. you do not want a gun pulled on or pointed at you. It’s the scariest thing you can experience amongst the slew of a million other crazy things you can experience in that type of relationship…I’m sorry to the women who have experienced this or are in this,” she added.

This certainly isn’t the first time that Rihanna has taken a stand for domestic violence victims. Last year, the Fenty Beauty founder was quick to give former Basketball Wives reality TV star, Draya Michele, the boot for her startling comments about the Megan Thee Stallion shooting. Earlier this month, Draya actually apologized again for her hurtful comments praying that she would get her sponsorship back with Savage X Fenty in the near future. We’ll see if that actually happens.

What was Ari thinking yall?! Tell us your thoughts down below!

