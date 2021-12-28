MadameNoire Featured Video

Social media personality and entrepreneur Ari Fletcher wants people to know that she really doesn’t care about the opinions others have on her relationship with rapper Moneybagg Yo.

The influencer was trending after a clip—of an interview with Don’t Call Me A White Girl podcast—went viral. In the interview Fletcher shared that she and Moneybagg Yo have learned to communicate with each other despite her volatility in earlier stages of their relationship.

For the record, the two started dating back in 2019.

“Like, pull your gun out and show me like, ‘B*tch leave. I wish you would walk out the door,'” Ari joked about how she wanted Moneybagg Yo to respond to the threat of leaving him.

She continued, “I’m going to just sit down because I got a son and I’m not trying to die – I got a son. So I’m only staying because I got a son and I don’t want you to shoot me.”

Though Ari was joking, her comments didn’t go over well — at all. In addition to people referring to the couple’s relationship as “toxic,” social media users also called out Ari for glorifying intimate partner violence as a means of showing love.

In response to the controversy, Ari hoped in Instagram Live and basically said everyone needs to take a chill pill — especially because she was joking and it’s not her job to be anyone’s role model.

“Y’all find the negative sh*t in everything and try to blow it up,” the entrepreneur stated. “I was exaggerating, nobody want a gun pulled on them. Please STFU.”

“I got so much power over the internet that it’s scary,” she added on Twitter.

Even though she resorted to name-calling and pettiness, Ari’s Instagram Live from earlier today is actually worth the watch.

Peep clips from her livestream down below.

