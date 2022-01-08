MadameNoire Featured Video

Rihanna announced via Instagram that her beloved lingerie and sleepwear line Savage x Fenty is getting its own set of stores in select cities.

“2022, we coming in HOT! we bout to bring you a whole new #SavageXFenty experience with the launch of our brick-and-mortar retail stores!,” she rote under a picture of a colorful Savage x Fenty storefront. “can’t believe it’s actually that time, and I can’t wait for you to have this experience irl…. our very first locations: Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Houston, Philadelphia, and Washington DC.”

Savage x Fenty also released an official statement to WWD announcing the news.

“On the heels of the brand’s incredible growth since first launching in 2018, this new direct-to-consumer experience is the next step to bringing a fuller expression of the brand to consumers in key markets.”

Back in October, Christiane Pendarvis, the co-president and chief merchandising and design officer at Savage X Fenty, confirmed to Bloomberg’s Black in Focus that retail stores would be opening in 2022.

“But yeah, retail we think is an important component for us,” she said. “We know that an intimate apparel specifically because fit and comfort are so important. They’re just customers who don’t feel comfortable purchasing online and they want to be able to go physically try the product on touch feel make sure they found the right size and the right fit for them. So retail is a part of our growth strategy. So you will absolutely see some stores in 2022. Can’t tell you exactly when. I can tell you exactly where but we’re incredibly excited about bringing this brand.”

Savage x Fenty’s success helped Rihanna reach billionaire status in 2021.

“The bulk of her fortune (an estimated $1.4 billion) comes from the value of Fenty Beauty, of which Forbes can now confirm she owns 50%,” according to Forbes. “Much of the rest lies in her stake in her lingerie company, Savage x Fenty, worth an estimated $270 million, and her earnings from her career as a chart-topping musician and actress.”