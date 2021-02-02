MadameNoire Featured Video

Chad Wheeler, the former NFL player, who was arrested after an alleged choking incident involving his girlfriend Alleah, pleaded not guilty to charges of domestic violence.

Still, police accounts of the scene they found when they came to arrest Wheeler tell a different story. Not only was Alleah’s bruised body there, police describe their own struggle in an attempt to get Wheeler out of the home.

According to TMZ, as several officers fought to detain him, they recognized how strong he was.

“As the three of us (with a combined weight of about 700 pounds) were on top of Chad, I could feel him lifting his body up like he was pushing up to get away,” one officer said.

“Chad, whose massive size took up the whole length and width of the bathroom floor, was able to lift his body about three to six inches temporarily with what appeared to be little effort from him.”

The officers used a taser to get him to stop moving but all to no avail. The officers said it had “little to no effect.”

Wheeler was eventually arrested and charged with three criminal charges including first-degree domestic violence assault, unlawful imprisonment and a misdemeanor for resisting arrest. He was eventually released on $400k bail.

Yesterday, when he appeared in court, he pled “not guilty.”

Alleah was present in the courtroom and advocated that Wheeler be returned to jail for her safety.

He is allowed to leave jail and live in King’s County where his movements are being monitored by an ankle bracelet on home detention.

Wheeler’s next court date is February 11.

As we reported earlier, Wheeler allegedly choked his Black girlfriend after she refused to bow to him. According to accounts from his girlfriend, he only got off of her because he believed she was dead. Wheeler has since apologized for the incident, claiming he was suffering from a maniac episode at the time of the incident. He’s since been dismissed from the Seattle Seahawks and has vowed to receive treatment for his condition.