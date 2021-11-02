MadameNoire Featured Video

Yung Miami had our ears glued to the speaker when she released her solo track, “Rap Freaks” last week. On the song, she name dropped a slew of rappers whom she fantasized about getting behind closed doors like Diddy, Megan Thee Stallion, 50 Cent and DaBaby. She also named Moneybagg Yo, who dates model Ari Fletcher. Due to Fletcher being quite the firecracker, Black Twitter thought that she would be angry about Yung Miami’s lyric where she rapped “Moneybagg, I got a hit song I need a verse come through, just leave your b**** home.”

Contrary to what some thought, Fletcher wasn’t moved at all. The Chicago beauty said Yung Miami actually called her before the song was released and cleared it with her.

“She been called me about that song and I been heard it,” she tweeted.

Yung Miami, born Caresha Brownlee, told Billboard that the song was all fun and games.

“The song is showing love to all the rappers right now, it’s nothing personal,” she said. “I [named] a bunch of the guys who are on top, that’s hot, that’s poppin’. Nothing is personal, nothing is literal, I’m just having fun.”

Play

She added that she has no interest in sleeping with any of the men on the song.

“I’ve been thinking long and hard on it. I hope everyone just takes it as a song,” the City Girls rep added. “I feel like I’m not being disrespectful to nobody or dissing nobody. It’s just a fun song I wanted to do and recreate what some of the legends did before me. I’m just being an artist.”

Someone who got a good laugh out of the song was Megan Thee Stallion. The Houston hottie was too tickled when Miami said, “Diddy, let me put it in your face like them roaches (Like that)/And put your rich a** to sleep, buenas noches.”

Take a look at some of the tweets about Fletcher’s expected reaction below.