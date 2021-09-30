MadameNoire Featured Video

Ari Fletcher shared some strong words for The Real’s co-hosts after the ladies of the daytime talk show discussed whether her recent gift of 28 acres of land in Atlanta, to her boyfriend Moneybagg Yo, was appropriate since the two aren’t married

While discussing the now-viral gift during Sept. 28th’s episode, co-host Garcelle Beauvais explained that she thought Ari’s lavish gift to Moneybagg Yo for his 30th birthday was “acting married.”

“Last year, last season, Loni [Love] and I were talking about, ‘Don’t act married if you’re not married,'” Beauvais said on The Real’s stage as she discussed Ari’s gift. “This is acting married! That’s a huge gift to someone that you’re not even married to. I feel like, if a man gave me twenty-eight acres, I would feel obligated to stay with them if it didn’t work.”

Clearly, not here for all the commentary on how she chose to spend her money on her man, Ari tweeted later that day: “Y’all don’t know the half of what he does for me mentally or financially. I’ve never felt so safe, loved, spoiled and happy with a person. He loves me and my son so much. I’m sorry that you haven’t experienced a love like this. Focus on getting your own land and your husband.“

“Y’all mad at Jewlery and cars but generational wealth is taking it too far…” the 26-year-old entrepreneur added in a follow-up tweet. “People will always have something to say no matter what.”

Similarly, Moneybagg Yo tweeted yesterday, “Love is love mind ya business.”

Making a reference to Garcelle’s days as an actress on the set of The Jamie Foxx Show, the rapper jokingly added, “Not Fancy hating on my gift 😂🤦‍♂️.”

For the record, even though the clip of Garcelle’s previously mentioned comments is what went viral, later on in the segment the co-host explained that she liked the message behind Ari’s gift — even if it was a bit over the top for a man she’s not married to.

“I like the message, the message is [the land] is something that’s not going to depreciate,” Garcelle noted.

Loni added, “Two schools of thought on this becuase I believe it was a gift — but I hope that [Ari] bought land for herself and her family before she bought it for him.”

“And then two, I hope that she teaches him you have to pax taxes, you have to do upkeep, you have to do something becuase a lot of us get things and then we don’t know what to do with it,” Loni highlighted.

What do y’all think? Is there a limit to what should and shouldn’t be gifting in a romantic relationship before marriage?

