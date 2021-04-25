MadameNoire Featured Video

Christina Milian announced that she has given birth to her third child. In her latest Instagram post, the former Disney star revealed that she welcomed a baby boy and named him Kenna.

“Kenna, Welcome to the world baby boy!,” she wrote under a photo of her cradling her newborn son. “Wow, What an adventure we’ve been on since the day he was conceived! I thank God everyday for blessing me with his super active energy (wonder where he gets it from? 👀) and now to meet our healthy baby boy?! Thankful. Blessed.

Now it’s party of 5 baby! Thank you my @mattpokora for being the best partner/dad/ best friend a woman could ask for. You’re a king in my eyes.”