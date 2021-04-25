Christina Milian announced that she has given birth to her third child. In her latest Instagram post, the former Disney star revealed that she welcomed a baby boy and named him Kenna.
“Kenna, Welcome to the world baby boy!,” she wrote under a photo of her cradling her newborn son. “Wow, What an adventure we’ve been on since the day he was conceived! I thank God everyday for blessing me with his super active energy (wonder where he gets it from? 👀) and now to meet our healthy baby boy?! Thankful. Blessed.
Now it’s party of 5 baby! Thank you my @mattpokora for being the best partner/dad/ best friend a woman could ask for. You’re a king in my eyes.”
Milian also has a one-year-old son, Isaiah, with her husband Matt Pokora, who she has been with since 2017. Milian also has an 11-year-old daughter, Violet, with her ex-husband, singer/producer The-Dream. Pokora and Milian welcomed Isaiah in January 2020 and she announced she was expecting her third child in December 2020. Before announcing her third pregnancy, it was reported that Milian and Pokora got hitched. According to the French publication, Public, the lovebirds tied the knot in Paris, France on December 9, 2020.
When Milian spoke to MadameNoire back in November 2020, she said when she decided to have more children she was worried about the age gap between her daughter and her future children but things worked out for the best.
“Oh my gosh, I was so nervous about it, especially starting again, but I knew I wanted to have a baby anyway. Violet was like, for a long time, asking me for another one but I wasn’t just gonna do it with anybody. I wanted it to be with the right person and it’s definitely that. I’m so happy that I waited. I’m so happy with the father that he is, with our partnership as a family, as mom and dad. We’re having so much fun raising him and Violet. He, I think, is built for this I have to say as a dad. I’ve done it before and he’s a great stepdad too.