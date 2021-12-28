MadameNoire Featured Video

Actress and model Draya Michele hopes 2022 will bring back her Savage X Fenty ambassadorship.

The former Basketball Wives star posted a photo of herself in an orange matching bra and panty set from the lingerie brand on her Instagram Stories recently with the caption, “I would like my @savagexfenty deal back in 2022. Just wishful thinking.”

Draya was cut from her Savage X Fenty ambassadorship after she commented in poor taste relating to Tory Lanez allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot on a podcast last year.

“I predict that they had some sort of Bobby and Whitney love that drove them down this type of road and I’m here for it – I like that. I want you to like me so much you shoot me in the foot too,” the model said then.

On Dec. 27, Draya pled for her Savage X Fenty deal underneath The Shade Room’s re-post of her recent Instagram Story by explaining she’s human and makes mistakes like everyone else. She pointed out that she has to deal with the scrutiny of suffering her consequences in the public eye and said she’s “learned a lot” from being cut from the brand. Draya also said she was “adamant” about making sure her apology was “as loud as [the] harmful comment.”

“I played myself, made triggering comments, was reprimanded, and apologized,” Draya added. “All in front of all of y’all. That’s growth. Bouncing back.”

What y’all think?

