After the extremely public feud DaBaby and DaniLeigh that was livestreammed on Instagram several weeks ago, Claws star Karrueche Tran says she was “triggered.”

“I felt it in my soul and in my body,” Karreuche said as a guest on The Angie Martinez Show recently. “Like, when I saw the video, somebody was saying it’s just like, it made me wanna throw up.”

“Because I felt her pain and I felt her embarrassment. Cause, it was public! And the things he was saying was disgusting!” she said of the former couple’s feud around the 8:20 mark.

“I sent her a message, I don’t even know if she saw it or not but just to support. Like, ‘Yo, if you need anything, you need somebody to talk to or whatever, I’m here,'” Karrueche explained on reaching out to DaniLeigh after the latter’s drama went down, adding, “I just — ugh. That just really triggered my trauma!”

As MADAMENOIRE has reported in past coverage, DaniLeigh and DaBaby dated for around a year before the couple called it quits in February.

In August, the “Yellow Bone” singer gave birth to a baby girl — an addition to the several children DaBaby has fathered.

Even though Karrueche hasn’t dealt with a similar experience to DaniLeigh’s, it’s no secret the Emmy-winning actress has been at the center of public fodder regarding her and some of her famous exes like Chris Brown, and Victor Cruz, whom she split with earlier this year.

During a recent appearance on the Tamron Hall Show, Karrueche explained that she’s been in long-term relationships since she was a teenager but being famous and having hyper-visibility on social media can make romance complicated. According to her, that’s why she wants to continue focusing on herself.

“I’m a relationship girl so it’s hard to keep it private,” the actress said. “I feel like with social media, it’s always about gossip and drama and who you’re dating and who you’re with and I just wanted to really focus on my career and myself.”

Just a few weeks ago, the actress posted, “Cutting men out of my diet next year,” on her Instagram Stories. In follow-up posts, Karrueche said, “I just feel like there’s so much power in being alone, being content with being alone, and not being dependant on a man for validation or to feel good about myself or to feel fulfilled. And sometimes I do feel that way and I love the attention from them and it feels good. Also, men are a distraction.”

We’re here for any woman prioritizing their needs, wants and goals in whatever way feels right to them.

