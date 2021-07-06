MadameNoire Featured Video

Rumors began to swirl after Karrueche Tran was spotted leaving a Space Jam event at Six Flags just minutes after her ex Chris Brown. The model turned-actress shut down rumors that she and the singer were once again romantically linked and she did so quite expeditiously.

The Shade Room posted clips of the two leaving the event, Tran addressed the speculation that she and Brown were an item again by stating in the comments, “There was an event at Six Flags for Space Jam… there were a ton of other people there. Next.”

Other celebrities who attended the event — a celebration of the upcoming release of the film Space Jam: A New Legacy — included “Don Cheadle, Chloe Bailey, Diplo, Zedd, and Tiffany Haddish,” reports Complex.

Karrueche and Chris had a tumultuous uncoupling following the birth of his daughter Royalty with Nia Guzman back in 2014. Before their official 2015 breakup, the two had been in an “on-again-off-again” relationship dating back to 2011.

Tran was granted a five-year restraining order from Brown in 2017. She claimed he’d become aggressive after they called it quits. More specifically, she told a judge that he’d been demanding she return jewelry he’d brought for her while they were dating, that he’d been sending her threatening messages and that he’d been abusive while they were together. The restraining order also protected her mother and brother from the R&B singer as well.

“For my safety, yeah,” Tran explained on Hot 97’s Ebro in the Morning. “It just got to a point where it’s just like, I can’t. Just to make sure. And I live in L.A. I’m from L.A. So I move around how I wanna move, you know what I’m saying? So that’s what I felt that I needed.”

While Tran was most recently linked to football star Victor Cruz — whom she began dating back in 2017 — sources confirmed that the two officially called it quits back in February of this year.