Karrueche Tran Suing Manager For Allegedly Stealing $1 Million In Profits From Her ColourPop Collaboration

Karrueche Tran, by all accounts, is winning these days. After leaving a toxic relationship, establishing a brand on the strength of her own name, and adding acting credits to an increasingly impressive resume, sis is winning.

Still, there are some things in her past she has to straighten up. According to The Blast, in a new lawsuit, Tran is suing her former manager of stealing $1.4 million from her. Court documents state that Tran is suing her talent manager Yaqwb Muhammed aka Jacob York and his management company, Electric Republic, for breach of contract, fraud, breach of private duty and punitive damages.

Tran signed with the company in 2016, allowing them to collect her money and take 20% before sending the remaining profits to her. In return, the company was to provide her with a monthly accounting statement showing profits and expenses. She claims they never did.

Tran says she relied on her manager to rely the amount of money she earned but she claims he repeatedly deceived her about the profits from her business ventures, in an attempt to pocket a higher percentage of her earnings.

In November 2019, Tran learned that her manager failed to pay her $267,000 for personal appearances. She had a lawyer write a letter demanding the money and accounting for other business dealings.

In addition to the club appearances, Tran found that the company filed to report money she’d earned from her collaboration with ColourPop. So she reached out the company to determine how much she was owed. Paperwork from the makeup brand showed that Karrueche’s collaboration earned $1,795,026.33 in royalties. From those profits, her managers were to be paid $359,005.27, leaving her with $1.436,021.06.

But her managers only gave her $276,003.90 from the total earnings. The payment caused Tran to believe the collaboration with ColourPop only generated $345,004.87 in total revenue, despite it being one of the most successful cosmetic line for the brand. Tran claims her management encouraged this belief by telling Tran that the partnership had not been that lucrative and that these low payments were to be expected.

She is suing her management company for $1.4 million in punitive damages.