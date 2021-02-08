MadameNoire Featured Video

According to posts from their respective social media accounts, musicians DaBaby and his girlfriend DaniLeigh have broken up. Following the release of her song “Yellow Bone” several weeks ago, where DaniLeigh told the world a “yellow bone that’s what he want,” the couple’s breakup seems to be playing out as publicly as their relationship did.

On Feb. 5, DaniLeigh shared a cryptic message on her Twitter that simply said “We been thru it all,” but it wasn’t until yesterday (Feb. 7) that she confirmed rumors that the two had split by posting “OFFICIALLY SINGLE 🖤 ” on her Instagram Stories. Seemingly confirming the news himself, that same day DaBaby posted a video of model India Love dancing to his song “Masterpiece,” with a caption that said the best person to recreate her video would get “flown out for a date” with him this Valentine’s day weekend.

“This Tik Tok is a #Masterpiece 🔥 @indialove 🐐 ,” the rapper said. With a greeting to his followers and an encouragement to participate in his new challenge, he added, “Morning, best re-enactment of this Tik Tok gets flown out for a date w/ Baby on Valentine’s Day.❤️😂 #MASTERPIECECHALLENGE choosing the winner Friday, February 12th. Starting now.. GO❗️”

If you recall, about two weeks ago DaniLeigh received major backlash for releasing a snippet of “Yellow Bone,” which she said was supposed to be an anthem for all her “light skin baddies” out there. With many thinking that the song’s lyrics had a colorist tone, and that the song was intended to take jabs at DaBaby’s ex, MeMe, who is also the mother to one of his kids, it’s definitely safe to say that “Yellow Bone” wasn’t received well by general audiences. With the question of whether DaniLeigh even had the right to refer to herself as a yellow bone since she isn’t a Black woman and never identified herself as one previously, some even went as far as to dig up receipts from the singer’s past social media posts that confirmed what she was putting out with “Yellow Bone” just didn’t add up.

It’s hard to know whether all of DaniLeigh’s “Yellow Bone” drama had anything to do with the couple’s split, but regardless, DaBaby also caught a lot of flack for sticking around with someone who was allegedly making a colorist song at the expense of MeMe and his daughter, both being of a darker skin tone. With this being the second time that the couple has called it quits, it seems like DaniLeigh and her “chocolate man” both feel they need some time apart to figure out what they actually want.