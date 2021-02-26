MadameNoire Featured Video

“Yellow Bone” singer DaniLeigh recently opened up on Twitter about how single life has been for her since she and rapper DaBaby broke up earlier this month. Following an Instagram Live session from DaBaby’s other ex, MeMe — which is what prompted the singer’s tweets — DaniLeigh said that even though she received a lot of hate for her infamous song, that’s what happens when you’re “in love and dumb.”

If you recall, last month DaniLeigh made headlines across the internet for releasing a snippet of “Yellow Bone,” which she described as an anthem for all her “light skin baddies.” In the song, the singer is heard repeating the phrase, “Yellow bone that’s what he want” — which was an attempt to highlight her then-boyfriend rapper DaBaby’s preference for light-skinned women. Being thoroughly gathered by online users, people were quick to point out that the singer isn’t a Black woman, and took offense to her using the term “yellow bone.” They also noted that the tone of the song overall seemed to promote colorism. Many speculated that the song was a jab towards MeMe, who in addition to being the rapper’s ex, is also the mother of their daughter. For the record, both MeMe and the child are of a deeper complexion.

Throughout and in the aftermath of the whole fiasco, MeMe didn’t say much about DaniLeigh’s petty antics. She didn’t even say anything when the singer and the father of her child broke up. That being said, the mother recently shared on Instagram Live that she was never “intimidated” by DaniLeigh to begin with. As she explained, men come and go — but at the end of the day knowing her self-worth has always been more important than worrying about what another woman says or does.

“I’m not intimidated by no b*tch when it comes to n*ggas I was with for real,” MeMe said in a clip from her Live. “It ain’t no smoke, it ain’t no nothing. Honestly, that sh*t ain’t nothing new — you know how many n*ggas I done God d*mn seen come and go? I hate to say it’s normal or it’s regular but I mean it is — I’m not never worried about no b*tch. Plus I’m secure within myself, I ain’t never needed validation from n*ggas. I know what I bring to the table, I know what’s up with me. Oh no, it ain’t ever. No — I don’t know it to have no problem with it. I don’t really give a f*ck.”

Shortly after MeMe went Live, that’s when DaniLeigh tweeted simply in response, “Lol sad… but ok…” Following up on that at around 1 AM in the morning, the singer spoke on life as a single woman and her hindsight. She wrote, “Can’t wait to be disconnected to that situation….in due time …we all human.. we all make mistakes when we in love and dumb.. but it’s all about growing fr .. so I’ll take my lessons and keep goin .. even with all the hate I receive it’s fine… in due time.”

In the end, considering all the chaos and pettiness DaniLeigh brought to the love triangle between herself, DaBaby, and MeMe — it’s safe to say that all is fair in love and war.