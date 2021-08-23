MadameNoire Featured Video

It didn’t take DaniLeigh too long to snap back after giving birth to her baby girl last week. The “Yellow Bone” singer took to her Instagram Stories where she shared a video of herself dancing and sporting a super flat tummy. You would not have been able to tell that she was carrying a baby just a week ago.

Fans were surprised to hear the “Movie” artist had given birth so quickly, as she didn’t utter a word about going into labor. DaBaby, who is reportedly the child’s father hasn’t said a peep about the pregnancy either.

DaniLeigh officially confirmed the rumors about her new bundle of joy back in July, with a set of stunning maternity photos. Fans quickly speculated if the “Rockstar” rapper was the father because of their previous relationship. Dani and DaBaby began dating back in May of this year but quickly split in February. While DaBaby has been quiet about their suspected newborn, the star did like the photos from Dani’s ethereal waterfall photo shoot.

RELATED CONTENT: “DaBaby’s Girlfriend DaniLeigh Thought She Was Being Cute Releasing Song “Yellow Bone,” But Twitter Thinks She Was Being A Colorist”

Weeks after the big reveal, DaniLeigh posted another picture of her growing baby bump along with the hashtag “Da Biggest,” a term often used by DaBaby.

No photos of the new baby girl have been shared yet, but fans are eagerly awaiting the child’s big reveal. Hopefully, we will be able to get a sneak peek of the wee one soon. Congrats to DaniLeigh. What do you think of the news? Tell us down below.