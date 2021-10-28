MadameNoire Featured Video

So it looks like DaBaby really is DaFather… well that’s what we think!

The “BOP” rapper recently took to Instagram where he shared a few adorable photos alongside some of the little ones he’s responsible for looking after, but fans began to raise a few eyebrows because of his caption.

“3 pretty daughters, nieces & nephews to feed I ain’t goin out like no idiot ima OG,” the Grammy nominee wrote.

Remember those speculations about DaBaby being the father of DaniLeigh’s new bundle of joy? Well, folks think DaBaby is finally confirming that he really is in fact the father of the singer’s newborn daughter whom she quietly welcomed back in August.

The 29-year-old rapper already shares a daughter and a stepson with the mother of his first child MeMe. DaBaby welcomed his biological daughter, Princess Renny in 2017. His step-son, Caleb, was born in 2014, POPSUGAR notes. Last year DaBaby welcomed a younger daughter reportedly named Nova, but it’s unclear as to who he fathered the precious child with, however, the Rap-Up notes that it could be a woman named Latoia Danet.

So, if you’re any good at math, that might make DaniLeigh’s precious bundle DaBaby’s third daughter. The “Yellow Bone” crooner has not spoken out publically about the rumors but over the summer she did tease fans with a since-deleted Instagram post of her baby bump where she used the hashtag “Da Biggest,” a term often used by DaBaby, so we’ll just have to wait and see.

Despite all of the controversy, DaBaby has been embroiled in lately, it’s nice to see the rapper showing up for his kids.

In related news, whispers have stirred across that internet that DaBaby may be expecting another child soon with MeMe. The Neighborhood Talk shared a photo from her Instagram Stories, where the mom-to-be’s belly is looking pretty pregnant. Could it be DaBaby’s? We’ll keep you posted when we get the scoop!

