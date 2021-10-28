So it looks like DaBaby really is DaFather… well that’s what we think!
The “BOP” rapper recently took to Instagram where he shared a few adorable photos alongside some of the little ones he’s responsible for looking after, but fans began to raise a few eyebrows because of his caption.
The 29-year-old rapper already shares a daughter and a stepson with the mother of his first child MeMe. DaBaby welcomed his biological daughter, Princess Renny in 2017. His step-son, Caleb, was born in 2014, POPSUGAR notes. Last year DaBaby welcomed a younger daughter reportedly named Nova, but it’s unclear as to who he fathered the precious child with, however, the Rap-Up notes that it could be a woman named Latoia Danet.
So, if you’re any good at math, that might make DaniLeigh’s precious bundle DaBaby’s third daughter. The “Yellow Bone” crooner has not spoken out publically about the rumors but over the summer she did tease fans with a since-deleted Instagram post of her baby bump where she used the hashtag “Da Biggest,” a term often used by DaBaby, so we’ll just have to wait and see.
